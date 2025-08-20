NYSP: Chautauqua County man arrested for multiple sex crimes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced that 77-year-old Terry D. Strong Sr. of Forestville was arrested for two counts of third-degree patronizing a person for prostitution and forcible touching.

Police said that investigation determined that on August 1, Strong provided a ride in a vehicle to a woman who was walking home from Dollar General in Brocton and during the ride, he allegedly asked the woman for oral sex in exchange for money. The woman refused and then asked to leave the vehicle. Strong allegedly forcibly touched the woman’s breast without her consent, and then the woman exited the vehicle. Strong was operating a gray Ford Fusion at the time of the incident.

In addition, police said on August 16, Strong was operating a blue Ford Escape and parked at the rest area on State Route 60 in the Town of Charlotte. Strong allegedly asked a woman parked in the parking lot if he could provide her money in exchange for oral sex. The woman declined and Strong allegedly asked multiple times, then left the scene.

Strong was arrested on August 16 and processed at SP Fredonia, then transported to Chautauqua County Jail for CAP arraignment.

"NYSP encourages anyone who becomes the victim of a crime to immediately contact police. Prompt reporting helps ensure the incident is properly investigated and allows victims to access available resources and support," police said in a release.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 585-344-6200.