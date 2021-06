ANGOLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are asking for the public's assistance identifying a man who allegedly threw a credit card reader and drinks at a McDonald's employee at the Angola service area.

According to police the incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. The man was seen leaving in a dark-colored SUV with out-of-state license plates.

If you have any information police ask you to call 518-436-2825.