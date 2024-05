BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are asking for the public's assistance in locating an Alden man.

According to NYSP, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is attempting to locate 65-year-old Robert Reimer in connection to an "incident" on Sandridge Road on May 19.

Police said Reimer is 6’1” tall and 250 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYSP at 585-344-6200