NYSP arrests Dunkirk man for sex crimes against children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced that a Dunkirk man was arrested on June 5 for sex crimes against children.

Police said 38-year-old Terry M. Reynolds was arrested for:



Predatory sexual assault against a child

First-degree rape

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Possessing a sexual performance by a child

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

According to NYSP, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with the assistance of the Troop A Computer Crimes Unit, conducted an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation and Reynolds allegedly possessed child pornography and was disseminating child pornography. Police said the investigation determined that live victims associated with the pornographic material were located and deposed. Reynolds allegedly possessed methamphetamine during the arrest and search.

Police said Reynolds was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for Central Arraignment and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYSP at 585-344-6200.