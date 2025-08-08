NYSP: 16-year-old dies from injuries after e-dirt bike crash in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police said a 16-year-old from Clarence has died from his injuries after he crashed his e-dirt bike on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred in a parking lot off of Transit Road in Clarence. Police said it appears the teen lost control of the e-dirt bike, was ejected and struck his head. He was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and police said camera footage is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

According to police, an e-dirt bike is different than an e-bike as it has no pedals and is faster.