NYSEG rates will temporarily increase on June 1, but not as much as the utility requested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A temporary rate hike is coming on June 1 for NYSEG customers, but not as much as the utility requested.

The New York State Public Service Commission recently approved the following temporary rate hikes for delivery charges: 0.2 percent for electric customers and 1.7 percent for natural gas customers. The Commission said the temporary rates will allow a 3.7 percent revenue increase for NYSEG electric and a 0.5 percent revenue increase for NYSEG gas.

According to the Commission, under the proposed tariff changes filed on June 30, 2025, NYSEG is "seeking substantially higher rates" than the temporary increase that was authorized.

The Department of Public Service estimates that the increase that NYSEG has proposed would result in a monthly bill increase of $33.12 (a 23.7 percent increase to total bill) for a typical residential electric customer and a monthly bill increase of $33.57 (33.5 percent increase to total bill) for a typical residential heating customer.

The Commission is expected to decide final rates in the coming months.