NYSEG leader visits Western New York to address power outages

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The president and CEO of NYSEG paid a visit to Western New York on Wednesday to speak with local leaders to address problems with power outages.

West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson says he met with NYSEG President Carl Taylor to discuss how to make improvements when it comes to power issues.

Dickson says he and Taylor discussed resolving maintenance work and trees on or near power lines.

NYSEG issued this statement on the meetings in the area:

"NYSEG President and CEO Carl Taylor is in Western New York today meeting with many local town supervisors within our service territory to discuss how we're working to increase the resiliency of our system and improve reliability for our customers. Our team is ahead of schedule with completing this year's maintenance work on the system. As Supervisor Dickson mentioned, these upgrades will increase reliability. Additionally, earlier this year NYSEG completed upgrades to four circuits fed from our Langner Road substation in West Seneca, which serves more than 7,800 customers in the town of West Seneca. You can learn more about that project here [nyseg.com]. It is one of the several local investments NYSEG is making to update and improve our systems using the latest technologies and materials."