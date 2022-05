LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A NYSEG spokesperson tells 7 News its crews are assessing an outage in Lockport as over 4,000 customers are without power.

As of just before 2 p.m. around 4,400 customers are without power. The spokesperson said there is an issue with a substation on the Locust Street circuit.

There is no estimated restoration time.

