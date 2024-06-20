NYSEG and National Grid face penalties for failing to meet customer service standards in 2023

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Public Service Commission announced multiple New York electric, gas, and water utilities are facing financial penalties for failing to achieve their annual customer service performance target for 2023.

The commission said collectively, the financial penalties or negative revenue adjustments (NRAs) amounted to $23.5 million.

“Our Office of Consumer Services staff conducted an in-depth review of the utilities' successes or failures in meeting their respective customer service performance measures filed as required by each utility's respective rate plan. Ensuring that the utilities operating in New York State maintain good customer service is a top priority for the Commission. The negative rate adjustments being announced today are company financial enforcement payments for missing specified customer service metrics." - Commission Chair Rory M. Christian

According to the commission, National Grid failed to meet its small/medium commercial and industrial customer satisfaction survey metric, resulting in an NRA of $1.2 million. In addition, NYSEG failed to meet all four of their respective metrics, resulting in an NRA of $11.4 million.

Below is information from the commission on how to obtain the full report:

"May be obtained by going to the Commission Documents section of the Commission’s Web site at www.dps.ny.gov [dps.ny.gov] and entering Case Number 24-M-0057 in the input box labeled "Search for Case/Matter Number."