NYSED, Board of Regents examining potential changes in Regents Exams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Education Department and the Board of Regents are examining potential changes to lower the minimum scores in math and English exams.

The lower proficiency level was a pandemic-era policy that now state educators are considering making permanent.

“We are resetting cut scores for both ELA and math grades three to eight,” the NYSED says. “This picture that you see here is what I’m saying the target yellow student who scored the lowest number of points, but I’m still willing to call you level three.”

But this discussion isn’t sitting well with Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie.

“I don’t believe that a single measure test where they cut scores gives confidence to the state of education saying yes these graduates are ready,” he says. “I think the bigger issue is those once-year tests the best way to measure the progress of a school and that’s what it is to measure the progress of a school.”

The founder of Western New York Education Alliance, Tarja Parssinen, tells 7 News there’s a reading crisis among some communities.

“Less than 30 percent in reading proficiency are within economically disadvantaged students in Western New York and that of course is by district by district,” she says. “Those students aren’t getting the extra support and tutoring.”

The NYSED says this summer a group of teachers specialized in standardized testing will meet to talk about how students should be graded in math and English exams.