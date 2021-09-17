NYSDOT starting road work on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga on September 22

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation is starting road work on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga on Wednesday, September 22 and will be in effect through the end of November, which will include lane closures.

Starting at 7 a.m. on the 22nd, the right lane will be closed on Walden Avenue starting at the Interstate 90 eastbound ramp to NY Route 277 (Union Road).

Traffic will be shifted to the two left lanes and the Interstate 90 eastbound off ramp (Exit 52 E) will be reduced to one lane.

You're asked to allow for extra travel time and to seek alternate routes.