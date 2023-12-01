NYSDOT announces scheduled closure of portion of Route 400 north in West Seneca due to bridge repair

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced a scheduled closure for a portion of State Route 400 north in the Town of West Seneca.

According to the DOT, State Route 400 north will be closed between Union Road and Seneca Street from 6 p.m. on December 8 to 6 a.m. on December 11 due to bridge repairs.

Traffic will exit at Union Road and follow a detour utilizing Union Road, Center Road and Seneca Street to re-enter Route 400 from the Seneca Street ramp.