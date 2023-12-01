Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

NYSDOT announces scheduled closure of portion of Route 400 north in West Seneca due to bridge repair

Traffic Alert
WKBW
Traffic Alert
Posted at 2:44 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 14:44:20-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced a scheduled closure for a portion of State Route 400 north in the Town of West Seneca.

According to the DOT, State Route 400 north will be closed between Union Road and Seneca Street from 6 p.m. on December 8 to 6 a.m. on December 11 due to bridge repairs.

Traffic will exit at Union Road and follow a detour utilizing Union Road, Center Road and Seneca Street to re-enter Route 400 from the Seneca Street ramp.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!