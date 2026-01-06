NYSDOH says childhood vaccination policies remain unchanged despite changes at federal level

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Health announced Tuesday that the state's existing childhood vaccination policies, including school immunization requirements, remain unchanged after the U.S. reduced the number of vaccines it recommends for every child. You can read more about the announcement here.

"Effective today, America will no longer require 72 'jabs' for our beautiful, healthy children," President Trump said on social media. "We are moving to a far more reasonable Schedule, where all children will only be recommended to receive Vaccinations for 11 of the most serious and dangerous diseases. Parents can still choose to give their children all of the Vaccinations, if they wish, and they will still be covered by insurance. However, this updated Schedule finally aligns the United States with other Developed Nations around the World."

“This decision protects children, respects families, and rebuilds trust in public health,” Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement Monday.

The NYSDOH said that in NYS, there is no change to vaccine access, insurance coverage, liability protections or the federal Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.