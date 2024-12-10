NYSDOH confirms closure of 2 more assisted living facilities on Weinberg Campus in Getzville

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two more assisted-living facilities on the Weinberg Campus in Getzville are set to close.

According to the New York State Department of Health, the state has approved closure plans submitted by the Weinberg Campus for Dosberg Manor Adult Home and Garden House Assisted Living.

The Department of Health said in a statement, "The facilities’ operator and administrator must carry out a safe and orderly closure that respects the needs and desires of - and is as minimally disruptive as possible to - the residents and their families."

The statement also said, "Both facilities will remain operational until all residents have been safely placed elsewhere."

You can read the entire statement below:

“The wellbeing of residents in adult care facilities is, and will continue to be, a top priority of the New York State Department of Health. While the Department has approved the closure plans submitted by the operators of the Weinberg Campus for Dosberg Manor Adult Home and Garden House Assisted Living, the facilities’ operator and administrator must carry out a safe and orderly closure that respects the needs and desires of - and is as minimally disruptive as possible to - the residents and their families.

The Department approved the closure plans after Counsel for Weinberg presented the resolution from the Board of Directors, which voted to approve the closures and potential liquidation of assets due to significant debt that is impeding these facilities from meeting the immediate obligations to safeguard and serve residents.

DOH staff have been onsite monitoring the services provided to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of residents. Both facilities remain operational until all residents have been safely placed elsewhere.”



This comes shortly after the closure of another facility on campus, the Rosa Coplon Living Center, despite efforts to save it. You can watch our reporting on that below.