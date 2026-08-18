NYSDEC and EPA expanding radiological assessments into the southtowns of Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continue to conduct radiological assessments across Niagara and Erie Counties and recently announced that assessments are being expanded into the southtowns.

According to a joint statement released by the NYSDEC and EPA, "significant progress" has been made in reaching most residents within the areas of interest in Niagara County and Grand Island. Beginning Tuesday, teams will be going to properties identified in the following areas of interest to request access for permission to conduct radiological screenings:



Aurora

Boston

Brant

Concord

Eden

Evans

Hamburg

Marilla

Orchard Park

"Visiting these communities or any area of interest does not confirm contamination. It means the agencies observed radiological measurements that require closer ground-level evaluation and more information is needed. Agencies will not access properties without permission and will keep residents informed throughout the process if screening is allowed," the joint statement said.

"The continued health and wellness of our residents remains my administration's top concern. That is why for weeks now members of my administration have participated in EPA and NYS DEC calls regarding potential radiological exposure in the region and I have been personally briefed on the matter by DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton and others. Now that testing has commenced on Grand Island, and we have been advised that screenings will begin in various communities in the Southtowns, it is important for all residents to know the EPA and NYSDEC have the authority, experts and modern technological resources to conduct this new phase of radiological surveys, especially given that the last survey of the region was done in 1984.

I have been advised that all sites tested so far on Grand Island have come back clean, which is very good news. Nevertheless, this critical work is made necessary by our area’s nuclear legacy, which included participating in the Manhattan Project and decades of unregulated waste disposal. The goal is to protect public health and our environment, and we support these agencies’ work as they move ahead with their mission.” - Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

In addition, the NYSDEC and EPA said preliminary data reviews indicate that the vast majority of properties screened will need no further action. To date, nearly 400 properties received notification indicating no additional radiological investigation is needed.

The NYSDEC and EPA said that, where additional investigation is needed, they are working directly with property owners and residents to schedule and complete additional assessment activities.

Drop-in sessions to learn more about the NECRA project will be held:



Thursday, August 20, 2026, 4:00-7:00 p.m., Niagara Falls Convention Center, 101 Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls NY, 14303

Monday, August 24, 2026, 4:00-7:00 p.m., Lewiston Library, 305 South 8th Street, Lewiston NY, 14092

If you have questions about the assessments, you are encouraged to call (518) 712-8279, which is a dedicated phone line for the Niagara and Erie County Radiological Assessment. The NYSDEC and EPA said the phone line will be monitored daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also email NECRA@dec.ny.gov. or visit the dedicated webpage here.