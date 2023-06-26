Watch Now
NYS trooper rescues stranded child from ravine in Youngstown

Posted at 2:01 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 14:01:27-04

TOWN OF YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — An 8-year-old boy was rescued from a ravine Sunday morning after he became stranded and separated from his parents at Four Mile Creek State Park.

New York State trooper Adam Moen was dispatched to the park in the town of Youngstown, for a report of an 8-year-old child stranded on a steep 20-foot ravine on the edge of Lake Ontario.

Trooper Moen was able to use a nearby rope to rappel down the ravine to the child. After calming the boy, Moen was able to help the boy up the ravine to safety.

The boy escaped the incident uninjured and was able to return to his parents who were waiting at the top of the ravine.

