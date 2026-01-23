NYS Trooper injured after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and hitting a New York State Trooper with his car Thursday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on the Thruway westbound near exit 54. According to state police, a trooper was assisting a disabled motorist outside when a car drove off the shoulder and into an embankment, hitting the trooper.

State Police say the trooper was taken to ECMC and was released. The 34-year-old driver, James Stumpf of Buffalo, tested positive for alcohol impairment and drug use.

Stumpf was charged with vehicular assault. DWAI and more. He is set to return to West Seneca Town Court February 17.