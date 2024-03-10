NYS Trooper Grassia killed in helicopter crash while serving with National Guard

NEW YORK (WKBW) — A New York State Trooper was killed in a helicopter crash in Texas on Friday.

The helicopter crash happened just over the United States and Mexico border. The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association announced 30-year-old Trooper John M. Grassia III was killed in the crash while serving with the National Guard.

"Trooper Grassia, who was dedicated to serving and protecting not only the citizens of New York State but also the citizens of the entire United States, will be remembered for his ultimate sacrifice," said the New York State Troopers PBA in a Facebook post.

Trooper Grassia was recently assigned to Troop G after he enlisted in the New York State Police in April 2022.