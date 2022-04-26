NYS Thruway Authority unveils renderings, timeline for replacement of Beaver Island Pkwy Bridge

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority has unveiled new renderings and a timeline for the replacement of a nearly-70-year-old bridge on Grand Island.

On Monday night, Thruway Authority officials held a public meeting to show what they are planning to do to replace the Beaver Island Parkway Bridge that spans over I-190.

The bridge is one of several the 7 News I-Team highlighted in our "Eroding Trust" reports in November and December 2021.

The Thruway Authority said Monday it is planning to rebuild the bridge — which was built in 1954 and is not up to current code — with wider traffic lanes, emergency shoulders, new guard rails, a new surface and a 16-foot-six-inch vertical clearance.

"We're really excited about this project," said NYS Thruway Authority Director of Government Relations Todd Gould. "We're glad that we were able to bring it into the capital program for 2023 and we look forward to construction season."

The plan is to start construction on the bridge in spring 2023 and have the project done by fall 2023.

Until then, Gould reassured drivers that even though the current bridge is old, it is still passable.

"The bridge is open and the bridge is safe," he said.