NYS Thruway Authority issues ban for empty trucks, tractor trailers and tandem trucks due to high winds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority has issued a ban on all empty trucks, tractor-trailers and tandem trucks from traveling on the I-90 from exit 36 to the PA border and on I-190 between I-90 and exit 22 until further notice due to high winds.

A High Wind Warning is in place for all of Western New York through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

7 Weather Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowksi said winds will gust 50 to 70 mph later Tuesday which will result in damage and power outages. You can find the latest weather information here.

On Tuesday morning the NYS Thruway Authority said an empty tractor-trailer was blown over on the I-90 west between Dunkirk and Westfield which blocked all lanes. it has since been cleared.

THIS is why there is an empty truck ban on the Thruway. An empty tractor trailer was blown over on I-90 westbound between exit 59 (Dunkirk) and exit 60 (Westfield) around 10:45 this morning, blocking all lanes. pic.twitter.com/u4d31JAoHj — New York State Thruway Authority (@NYSThruway) January 9, 2024

In addition, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has issued a travel advisory for the county due to the high winds.