NYS Thruway Authority going through recertification process for Grand Island E-ZPass users

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority is going through a recertification process for Grand Island E-ZPass users.

The Thruway Authority is doing this to make sure only Grand Island residents are paying the nine-cent toll fee, and not others who used to live there.

"It's an important discount we give," said Frank Hoare, NYS Thruway Executive Director. "We're going through what's a regular good government due diligence process that only Grand Island residents are the one receiving the discount."

Grand Island residents pay nine cents to go over the Grand Island Bridges with an E-ZPass. That's a $1.66 discount compared to the $1.75 Toll by Mail rate.

Grand Island residents are being asked to send back a copy of their registration to verify that's where their vehicle is registered.

If you don't live on Grand Island, but travel there at least 20 times per month, you can still get an E-ZPass discount, and pay 29 cents.