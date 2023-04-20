NYS Thruway Authority asking for your opinion on proposed toll hikes

The New York State Thruway Authority is holding a series of public meetings on its proposed toll adjustments.

Late last year, the Thruway's Board of Directors voted to begin the year-long process of raising toll rates. The first step in that process is public hearings. If it gets final approval, rates for E-ZPass holders would increase by 5% beginning Jan. 1, 2024. Another 5% hike would follow on Jan. 1, 2027.

Western New Yorkers will have the opportunity to share their opinions on May 8 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Thruway Authority's Buffalo Division Headquarters. That's located at 455 Cayuga Road, Suite 800 in Cheektowaga.

If you can't make it in person, there's a virtual hearing set for June 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. A link will become available that day on thruway.ny.gov for people to watch the hearing.

You can also submit comments by email, to tollcomments@thruway.ny.gov.

Or you can mail them to:

Toll Comments

c/o Legal Department

New York State Thruway Authority

200 Southern Blvd.

P.O. Box 189

Albany, NY 12201-0189

