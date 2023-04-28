NYS reaches agreement on 2024 state budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Thursday that an agreement has been reached regarding the state's 2024 budget.

The budget includes a number of new highlights including the following:



An improvement to public safety

Judges will now have greater discretion to set bail for serious crimes

A $1 billion investment into mental health

Another $1 billion investment into health care capital funding, expanded Medicaid coverage for over 7 million low-income New Yorkers

Over $100 million investment into protecting reproductive health care

Expands access to abortion care for SUNY and CUNY students Provides access to over-the-counter contraception at pharmacies



You can read more about the 2024 state budget and its highlights, here.