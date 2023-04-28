Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

NYS reaches agreement on 2024 state budget

Kathy Hochul
Seth Wenig/AP
Lieutenant Governor of New York Kathy Hochul speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Kathy Hochul
Posted at 10:04 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 22:04:33-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Thursday that an agreement has been reached regarding the state's 2024 budget.

The budget includes a number of new highlights including the following:

  • An improvement to public safety
    • Judges will now have greater discretion to set bail for serious crimes
  • A $1 billion investment into mental health
  • Another $1 billion investment into health care capital funding, expanded Medicaid coverage for over 7 million low-income New Yorkers
  • Over $100 million investment into protecting reproductive health care
    • Expands access to abortion care for SUNY and CUNY students
    • Provides access to over-the-counter contraception at pharmacies

You can read more about the 2024 state budget and its highlights, here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up