HINSDALE, N.Y. — New York State Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing, vulnerable adult from the Town of Hinsdale.

88-year-old Richard Stevenson was last seen on Union Hill Road around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday. State police say he may be wearing a grey coat, jeans and carrying a brown paper bag.

Stevenson has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. If you have any information on his whereabouts call police at (585) 344-6200 or 9-1-1.