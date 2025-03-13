NYS Park Police and NYS Power Authority remove section of ice boom from rapids above Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Park Police announced that its Western District Swift Water team assisted the New York State Power Authority in removing a section of the ice boom from the rapids above Niagara Falls.

Police said swiftwater members went into the water and attached the pontoon to a NYPA crane.

The 3,800-pound pontoon was then lifted from the rapids.

Police said the pontoon needed to be removed because of its location above the Bridal Veil Falls, and it posed a danger to the Cave of the Winds attraction.