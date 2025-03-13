Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

NYS Park Police and NYS Power Authority remove section of ice boom from rapids above Niagara Falls

boom web 4.png
New York State Park Police
boom web 4.png
Posted

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Park Police announced that its Western District Swift Water team assisted the New York State Power Authority in removing a section of the ice boom from the rapids above Niagara Falls.

boom 1 web.png

Police said swiftwater members went into the water and attached the pontoon to a NYPA crane.

boom web 2.png

The 3,800-pound pontoon was then lifted from the rapids.

boom web 5.png

Police said the pontoon needed to be removed because of its location above the Bridal Veil Falls, and it posed a danger to the Cave of the Winds attraction.

boom web 6.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app