NYS launches new digital hub for teacher recruitment

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The State Education Department is launching a new digital platform to help recruit teachers.

TeachNY.org will serve as a centralized hub for prospective teachers to explore the profession and access free resources.

These free resources include:



One-on-one and group advising from New York teachers and certification experts

A database of scholarships and funding for future teachers.

A search tool to find NY teaching programs

Reimbursements for application and testing fees

Support to prep for teaching tests

Email encouragement and reminders

Inspiring articles and content showcasing the best of the profession

This new website was created in collaboration with a number of New York schools, districts, higher education institutions, and education organizations.