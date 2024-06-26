NYS launches new digital hub for teacher recruitment

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The State Education Department is launching a new digital platform to help recruit teachers.
TeachNY.org will serve as a centralized hub for prospective teachers to explore the profession and access free resources.
These free resources include:
- One-on-one and group advising from New York teachers and certification experts
- A database of scholarships and funding for future teachers.
- A search tool to find NY teaching programs
- Reimbursements for application and testing fees
- Support to prep for teaching tests
- Email encouragement and reminders
- Inspiring articles and content showcasing the best of the profession
This new website was created in collaboration with a number of New York schools, districts, higher education institutions, and education organizations.