NYS launches new digital hub for teacher recruitment

Posted at 7:00 AM, Jun 26, 2024

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The State Education Department is launching a new digital platform to help recruit teachers.

TeachNY.org will serve as a centralized hub for prospective teachers to explore the profession and access free resources.

These free resources include:

  • One-on-one and group advising from New York teachers and certification experts
  • A database of scholarships and funding for future teachers.
  • A search tool to find NY teaching programs
  • Reimbursements for application and testing fees
  • Support to prep for teaching tests
  • Email encouragement and reminders
  • Inspiring articles and content showcasing the best of the profession

This new website was created in collaboration with a number of New York schools, districts, higher education institutions, and education organizations.

