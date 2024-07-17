NYS launches Empire State Service Corps for SUNY students

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Starting this Fall, some SUNY students will have the opportunity to serve their community through a special internship.

Applications are now open for the state's Empire State Service Corps Program.

The program lets students take part in a paid community service internship on campus or in the community.

The work they'll be doing will also tie into areas like peer mental health, civic engagement, and sustainability.

7 News Senior Reporter Michael Wooten spoke with SUNY Chancellor John King on Voices on Tuesday.

King says taking part in this internship can impact career choices.

"For me, I started out in college volunteering in after school or summer programs and ended up becoming a teacher and principal in the same community where I have served," King said. "It can shape your whole life."

Other state leaders say this program can help them invest in future generations.

500 SUNY students will be selected for the program this fall. Your student can apply here.

You can watch Michael's full conversation with Chancellor King below: