NYS invests $2 million in Erie County to help teens find summer jobs

Posted at 10:55 PM, Jun 01, 2023
As the school year winds down for students here in Western New York, Erie County is looking to assist disadvantaged teens find summer jobs.

The county has received more than $2 million from the state as part of the "Summer Youth Employment Program".

According to the program guidelines, all applicants must be Erie County residents, between the ages of 14 to 20 years old, and meet the income eligibility requirements which can be found here.

According to the state, all those accepted into the program are mandated to work and participate in educational activities for 20 hours per week at a designated work site, earning $15.20 per hour.

