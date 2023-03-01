NYS HOPEline sees uptick in calls of drugs, alcohol and gambling addictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NYS HOPEline sees a fueling surge in calls of drugs, alcohol and gambling addictions post-pandemic.

The Vice President of Training and Innovation of BestSelf Behavioral Health, Lindsey Rickard, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she has seen an increase in drugs, alcohol and gambling concerns.

“I think what we’re seeing right now is there’s still an ongoing opioid epidemic which we’re seeing,” Rickard says. “There’s an increase of other substances as well, but we have strong recovery-based programs in the community.”

Rickard tells 7 News she has seen some of her clients relapse and these issues are also being seen among young people.

“If you’re a parent who uses substances it’s more likely as a child seeing that as copping might be something the child would do as well because it’s introduced when they are younger,” she says.

Rickard says 45 percent of sports betting now takes place online which has been problematic.

She says sports bettors have higher rates of addiction than other gamblers.

“There’s always going to be an ongoing struggle and there will always be something present in their life,” Rickard says. “So that’s completely normal and it's completely okay and the first step of coming in is that courage piece, and it takes so much courage to come in and just sit there, and from there is really a partnership.”

If you or a loved one is fighting an addiction, you can call the NYS HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369.