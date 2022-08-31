NYS expands eligibility for childcare cost assistance program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An expanded state program is helping families pay childcare bills.

Families of four who earn up to $83,250 can now apply for state assistance.

The previous threshold was $55,500 or less. The state estimates the increase will help around 394,000 children.

If eligible, families can have some or all of their childcare costs paid for.

The state only requires that the childcare provider you choose is licensed.

Family members and friends are eligible as long as they're enrolled with the state.

To apply or check your eligibility, you can visit the Office of Children and Family Services website here.