NYS Education Department awards $7.1 million in federal grants supporting homeless students

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa announced Wednesday that the Department of Education will award over $7 million in grants to school districts across the state.

The funds will help promote educational success for nearly 117,000 students living in temporary housing.

"Students should be free to learn without anxiety or fear of their temporary housing status," Rosa said. "These grants will be used to ease some of those concerns so students are better able to focus on learning."

Funds from the grant must help with student attendance, engagement, and academic success while living in temporary housing.

Three school districts in the Western New York area - Dunkirk City School District, Niagara Falls School District, and Lockport City School District will receive $125,000 every year for three years.