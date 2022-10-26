NYS DMV and DEC remind motorists deer and moose are most active during fall months

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Environmental Conservation have issued a reminder to motorists that deer and moose are most active during the fall months and are more likely to enter public roadways.

The DEC says October, November, and December is breeding season for deer and the animals are more visible during that time. Citing the University at Albany’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, a release says 41% of the crashes in 2021 between deer and vehicles occurred during this span.

“New York’s roadways are as beautiful as ever during the fall months, but it’s also when deer and moose are more active so motorists must drive with extra caution to help avoid a collision. Watch for deer-crossing signs along roadways, as they indicate deer have been seen at that location and have collided with cars there. Those signs are meant to warn you to be extra cautious when driving through such locations.” - Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee

“The fall season is a peak time for wildlife activity across New York, especially for deer and moose who can cross roadways and create the potential for an accident. Regardless of where you live, all motorists should keep an eye out and be aware that wildlife can cross their paths.” - DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos

The DEC says animals are most active at dawn and dusk and you can take the following precautions to reduce the chance of hitting a deer or moose:

Decrease speed when you approach deer near roadsides. Deer can "bolt" or change direction at the last minute;

If you see a deer go across the road, decrease speed and be careful. Deer often travel in groups, so expect other deer to follow;

Use emergency lights or a headlight signal to warn other drivers when deer are seen on or near the road;

Use caution on roadways marked with deer crossing signs; and

Use extreme caution when driving at dawn or dusk, when animal movement is at its highest and visibility is reduced.

If you do encounter an animal, the DEC says to brake firmly but don't swerve as that can cause a collision. If an animal is hit, the DEC says motorists should stay away.

Other tips include: