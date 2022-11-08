NYS DEC Forest Rangers investigating brush/woods fire in Valentine Flats area at Zoar Valley

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers are investigating a brush/woods fire in the Valentine Flats area at Zoar Valley.

According to the Gowanda Volunteer Fire Department, it was contacted around 9:45 a.m. Monday after a forest ranger noticed the woods and brush had burned and saw smoke still coming from hot spots throughout the property.

The fire department said it was not aware and no reports were made but responded immediately. Several old stumps, brush piles and hollow trees were still burning and smoldering. Crews worked for about four hours to find the hot spots and extinguish them.

It is estimated that six acres of property burned from the parking lot, down along the field into woods and over along the high banks.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.