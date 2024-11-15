NYS could face dramatic population decline over coming decades

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new report from the Cornell Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy’s Program on Applied Demographics shows New York State could be facing a dramatic population decline over the coming decades.

According to their research, the state's population could, "shrink by more than 2 million people over the next 25 years – a decline of more than 13%."

Researchers say this decline is due to low fertility rates and aging, "that has not been offset by new arrivals." Migration, both in and out of state also plays a major factor in these findings.

“The projections confirm what we have been seeing for some time, which is that if the demographic trends in the state do not change, its population will continue to decline,” said PAD lead analyst Jan Vink. “Conservative estimates suggest a population decrease of 1 million by 2050, but we think an even greater decline is more likely.”

These projections are vital in creating statewide policies related to issues like childcare, eldercare, education, and housing.

Caitlin Cook/Cornell University

Cornell population projections for NYS.

Authors of this report expect to have county-by-county projections by the spring of 2025.

You can check out the full New York state population projection here.