NYS Cannabis Control Board approves first conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses

Cannabis
Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - This Sept. 11, 2018, file photo shows cannabis plants growing at a greenhouse at SLOgrown Genetics in the coastal mountain range of San Luis Obispo, Calif. A coalition of 25 local governments has filed a lawsuit against the California Bureau of Cannabis Control in an effort to invalidate regulations allowing delivery of commercial cannabis statewide. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Cannabis
Posted at 4:05 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 16:05:10-05

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cannabis Control Board approved Monday the first conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses (CAURD).

The first 36 licenses that were approved will go toward those most impacted by the prohibition of cannabis or to nonprofit organizations that support the formerly incarcerated. 28 of the licenses will go to qualifying individuals, and eight to non-profit applicants.

Over 900 applications were received for the CAURD licenses. To be eligible for the license, individual applicants were also required to have the following apply to them:

  • Have a cannabis conviction themselves
  • Be the family member of someone who has,
  • Have a profitable business.

Nonprofit businesses were eligible if they had the following:

  • A history of serving current or formerly incarcerated individuals, including creating vocational opportunities for them;
  • Have at least one justice-involved board member
  • At least five full-time employees
  • Have operated a social enterprise that had net assets or profit for at least two years.

“Today is a monumental day for New York’s nascent cannabis industry. With the first adult-use retail dispensary licenses in the hands of businesses and eligible nonprofits, we’ve ensured the first sales will be made at dispensaries operated by those impacted by the unjust enforcement of cannabis prohibition,” Chair of the Cannabis Control Board, Tremaine Wright said. “This is just the start, we will continue to work to build an industry that is open to anyone who wants to participate. Many thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul and her unwavering support as we all work to make sure New York has the most equitable and inclusive cannabis industry in the nation.”

