NYS Cannabis Control Board approves first conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cannabis Control Board approved Monday the first conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses (CAURD).

The first 36 licenses that were approved will go toward those most impacted by the prohibition of cannabis or to nonprofit organizations that support the formerly incarcerated. 28 of the licenses will go to qualifying individuals, and eight to non-profit applicants.

Over 900 applications were received for the CAURD licenses. To be eligible for the license, individual applicants were also required to have the following apply to them:

Have a cannabis conviction themselves

Be the family member of someone who has,

Have a profitable business.

Nonprofit businesses were eligible if they had the following:

A history of serving current or formerly incarcerated individuals, including creating vocational opportunities for them;

Have at least one justice-involved board member

At least five full-time employees

Have operated a social enterprise that had net assets or profit for at least two years.

“Today is a monumental day for New York’s nascent cannabis industry. With the first adult-use retail dispensary licenses in the hands of businesses and eligible nonprofits, we’ve ensured the first sales will be made at dispensaries operated by those impacted by the unjust enforcement of cannabis prohibition,” Chair of the Cannabis Control Board, Tremaine Wright said. “This is just the start, we will continue to work to build an industry that is open to anyone who wants to participate. Many thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul and her unwavering support as we all work to make sure New York has the most equitable and inclusive cannabis industry in the nation.”