NYS Board of Elections releases new accessible electronic ballot system

Posted at 8:57 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 08:57:46-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NYS Board of Elections released a new electronic ballot delivery system designed to help better serve voters with print disabilities.

The new system allows voters to complete their absentee ballots electronically by marking their votes using an electronic device.

Voters can now not only increase the font size on the ballot but they can change the color contrast and use a screen reader to help make ballot selections.

You can now apply for an accessible absentee ballot using the request portal on the state's Board of Elections site. After completing the application, voters will receive an email on how to retrieve their ballot through the new system. After the ballot is completed, the voter can print and return it.

Those who use the new delivery system will be provided with a return envelope that will include a mark where the voter will need to sign.

Voters with disabilities can request an accessible absentee ballot, here. Other NYS voters can request an accessible ballot, here.

