NYS announces testing requirements for dairy cattle entering fairs or exhibitions to prevent HPAI transmission

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets announced new testing requirements for dairy cattle entering fairs or exhibitions to prevent the transmission of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

According to the state, lactating dairy cattle are required to be tested and show negative results for HPAI within seven days before entering a fair or other exhibition. The state said the test must be conducted by an approved National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN) lab.

“With the kick-off of summer fair season just a few weeks away, we want to remain vigilant about the concerns of HPAI in dairy cattle we are seeing across the country and ensure we are doing all we can to keep our livestock safe and healthy here in New York. By requiring this testing protocol, which will be covered, we hope to minimize the risk of the spread of HPAI while providing the opportunity for the summer traditions of entering and showing of dairy cattle at fairs and exhibitions to continue.” - State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball

“The Department of Health supports this latest biosurveillance protocol as we enter the summer fair season in an effort to prevent the spread avian influenza in dairy cattle in New York State. As a reminder, there are still no known cases of avian influenza in livestock or in humans in New York State, and we will continue to work with the Department of Agriculture and Markets to monitor the situation and prepare for any potential risks to public health and safety.” - State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald

The state said the department’s order aligns with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) recent recommendations.

According to the state, HPAI was first detected in dairy cattle in March and has now been found in dairy cattle and goats in 12 states. No cases have been detected in New York livestock to date.

