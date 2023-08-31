NYS and Chautauqua County Board of Elections warn of door-to-door impersonation scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State and Chautauqua County Board of Elections have each issued warnings about a door-to-door scam where the scammers are impersonating Board of Elections staff.

According to a release, the scammers are confronting voters regarding their registration status and accusing them of committing a crime because of how they appear in the state voter database.

“We are extremely alarmed by these actions. These individuals are impersonating government officials in an effort to intimidate voters based on inaccurate and misleading information. We strongly encourage those engaging in these activities to cease immediately.” - Raymond J. Riley III, Co-Executive Director of the State Board of Elections

Officials say this happening in counties across the state, including Chautauqua County.

"We have been notified that this is happening in our county, you can rest assured, the Chautauqua County Board of Elections employees would never come to your home and challenge your voting rights.” - Joint statement from Commissioners Luz Torres and Brian Abram

A spokesperson from the Erie County Board of Elections said there haven't been any reports of the scam happening in Erie County.

Officials say if you are approached by someone claiming to be from the Board of Elections you are encouraged to request identification and if the individual refuses or appears suspicious you should try to collect as much information as possible without providing any of your personal information and contact local law enforcement to report the incident.