NYS Agriculture Department asks residents to be on lookout for spotted lanternfly in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The spotted lanternfly has wreaked havoc majorly in the Downstate regions of New York, but now a population has been found in the Buffalo area this week.

The pest feeds on more than 70 different plant species including plants and crops that are critical to the state's agricultural economy, like hops, apple trees, and grapevine.

"We are concerned about the significant number of adult spotted lanternfly that have been found in Buffalo, especially with its proximity to the Concord grape growing area in Western New York," State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said. "SLF can have a devastating impact on vineyards, as we've seen in neighboring states, so we need everyone's help to be on the lookout for this invasive and to report it immediately."

The agriculture department says in addition to reporting sightings of the lanternfly, the public should also do the following:



Take pictures of the lanternfly, any egg masses, or infestation. If possible, you should include something for size purposes like a coin or ruler.

If possible, collect the insect. Place it in a bag and freeze it or in a jar with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer.

Note the location of the lanternfly

The department also wants Western New Yorkers to know the signs of a spotted lanternfly infestation:



Sap oozing or weeping from open wounds on tree trunks, which can appear wet and give off a fermented odor

Inch-long egg masses that a brownish-gray color, waxy, and mud-like when new. Older egg masses are brown and scaly.

Massive honeydew build-up under plants, sometimes with black sooty mold that can develop.

Spotted lanternfly feeding can cause stress to plants and make them vulnerable to disease and attacks from insects.

You can report any sightings of the lanternfly to the state's agricultural department, here.