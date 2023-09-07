NYC Comptroller declines contract with DocGo

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the company that has been managing migrants across the state, has apparently lost its contract downstate.

DocGo has been under heavy scrutiny for its handling of asylum seekers over the last several months.

The asylum seeker issue is front and center for both Poloncarz and Casilio as the race for Erie County Executive kicks into high gear.

A big part of the campaign for both candidates is both spending and raising money.

Our new political analyst Bob McCarthy takes a closer look at some recent fundraising that could impact the outcome of the race.

A $432M deal with migrant housing contractor DocGo declined.

It is a decision that New York City comptroller Brad Lander said was not a decision he made lightly.

After a careful review, he is declining the contract due to what he calls "numerous outstanding concerns".

Since January 1, the office has submitted 303 emergency contracts. Of these contracts, 69 have been for asylum seeker related services.

In a statement, he said "there was little evidence to show that this company has the experience to provide the services it has been contracted for. Contradictory information was provided".

“My office did not make this decision lightly. After a careful review, we are declining to approve this contract due to numerous outstanding concerns,” said Comptroller Brad Lander. “The agency’s contract submission to our office fails to describe how the $432 million price tag was reached. There was little evidence to show that this company has the experience to provide the services it has been contracted for. Contradictory information was provided regarding their fiscal capacity and serious questions were raised about the integrity and responsibility of this vendor and their subcontractors. After thorough review, we are returning the contract to HPD and encouraging them to reconsider whether this vendor is appropriate for the services described.”



The Office is returning the contract to the Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) and encouraging them to reconsider whether the vendor is appropriate for the services.

DOCGO released this statement, in response to the Comptroller's decision:

"DocGo, one of the nation's largest logistics companies in the mobile healthcare space, has been successfully providing critical services to asylum seekers through an agreement with the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) for more than four months. We have thousands of asylum seekers currently in our care who rely on funding from the City for this program to receive case management, social work, food and housing. DocGo's quick action to step up in the face of this crisis has been critical in helping the City meet the needs of the asylum seekers in our care.





Notwithstanding yesterday's response from the Comptroller, we have received assurance from the Mayor's office that NYC intends to fully pay DocGo for the services delivered under this contract, both historically and going forward."





7 News' Pheben Kassahun reached out to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's Office for a comment regarding the failed deal and received this statement.

"We don't control NYC's contracting ability or their financial issues, so we can't comment on that, but NYC Mayor Adams can overrule that decision anyway."



Meanwhile, Republican candidate for Erie County Executive Chrissy Casilio reaffirmed her stance against allowing asylum seekers to be brought to Erie County to begin with.

"If I were to be County Executive tomorrow morning, the very first thing I would do is call Eric Adams and remind him that he is the one that caused this problem to himself. He is the one that declared New York City a sanctuary city and made this declaration without being prepared for this, and knowing how he would be able to properly accommodate this many people. Now, he's trying to make his failures Erie County's problem," Chrissy Casilio said.

She added this crisis was brought onto the Erie County community by Poloncarz and said there are many unanswered questions.

Casilio said, "What happens when New York City does run out of money or stops funding room and board. What then? How long have they agreed to provide funds?"

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul also weighed in on the response: