NYAGV partners with community leaders to reduce gun violence in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New Yorkers Against Gun Violence has partnered with several community leaders and organizations in Buffalo to reduce gun violence through what they say is advocacy and policy change.

Community leaders and organizers gathered Wednesday night to continue spreading awareness of the impact of gun violence.

A SNUG lead hospital responder at ECMC named Willie Griffin tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that he’s front and center helping gunshot victims cope.

“I help navigate health literacy and things that they’re going through in the hospital, understanding the trauma they just suffered,” he says. “Ways that we can help them better ourselves so you don't find yourself back in this position again.”

Griffin knows firsthand what these people are facing.

“I was 15 years old during a physical altercation when I got stabbed. It was a traumatic event in my life,” he says. “I pretty much had a rough upbringing, but you know the traumatic experiences have allowed me to grow and I use my life experiences to help others now.”

Griffin is part of the partnership with the New Yorkers Against Gun Violence.

This group is working its way around the state to form safe public communities.

“Gun violence is a public health issue and yes we need to regulate firearms and that's something that New York State has done well,” says Rebecca Fischer, an executive director of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence. “But while we're continuing to deal with the proliferation of gun traffic into our most underserved communities we need to be also thinking about how we make these investments to help the economy, help pick up employment help get more afterschool programs, and also invest in community violence intervention street outreach.”

Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart’s son was injured in the Tops mass shooting back in 2022.

“Zaire is in a good space, but he has bad days so you know every day is a good day, and some days he's not sleeping,” Councilman Everhart says. “And you know so he's not sleeping so now I'm not sleeping.”

She says she’s passionate about gun control and making change when it comes to the weapons available.

“Those guns are built to kill the most amount of people in the least amount of time and so we know for 5/14 if that's possible that 10 people can die in less than two minutes and that's insane,” she expresses. “And so you know common sense gun laws that's all I'm asking for right and an 18-year-old can't drink looking buy an AR 15? I have an issue with that.”

Everhart also wants to uplift troubled youth that are on the streets.

“When kids get involved with gangs they're in the gang because they don't think that they have the love and support of their family and their community,” she says. “I want them to know that we support them and we're here to listen to them.”

Councilwoman Everhart is the chair of the education committee.

There's a meeting to discuss ways to improve existing school suspension policies to help with getting students off the streets.

That meeting is happening Tuesday, January 30 at 5:30 pm on the 13th floor of the council’s chambers.