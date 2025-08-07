NY prison strike report: Violence, overtime & neglect identified as contributing factors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What exactly led to correction officers across New York State going on strike in February? The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) has released a report that it claims will answer that question.

NYSCOPBA says the post-strike report, released on Thursday, provides context to the underlying issues that pushed correction officers to their breaking point on February 17.

The union claims the non-sanctioned strike was a result of:



Crushing mandatory overtime

Surging violence

Staffing crisis

State neglect

You can find the full report embedded below:

“This report will shed light on the vital issues that led up to February 17 that the State failed to recognize or minimized in their strike report issued on May 9," stated Chris Summers, NYSCOPBA President. "It is extremely important that the public have access to and understand the deplorable working conditions that have existed for our membership over the past several years, the same members that have been committed to keeping communities safe for the citizens across New York State."

New York State's original report can be found below:

