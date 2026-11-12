NY lawmakers considering proposal that could bring down Highmark Stadium concession prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cost of attending a Bills game is among the most expensive in the NFL, in large part due to the team's success on the field, which pushes up the price of tickets. But you'll also be digging deep into your pockets once you get through the gates.

State lawmakers are scrutinizing the price of food and drinks inside Highmark Stadium and other venues that are subsidized by taxpayers.

The issue was the focus of a hearing before the Assembly Committee on Consumer Affairs and Protection. Consumer advocates and other experts pushed for legislation that would limit some concession prices.

Brian Hess, executive director of the nonprofit Sports Fans Coalition, testified at the hearing. He pointed to Highmark Stadium as an example of the problem, saying it sells the most expensive hot dog in the NFL at $11.63.

"Hot dogs don't cost $12," Hess said. "They cost the same to make in and out of the stadium, and fans should be given that flexibility and that choice."

One proposal, Assembly Bill A8921, would require certain publicly subsidized sports and entertainment venues to follow what's known as "street pricing."

Under the bill, concession prices for food and nonalcoholic beverages could be no more than 20% above the average price of comparable items at nearby businesses within a 10-mile radius.

The proposal remains in committee and has not become law.

Democratic Assemblymember Nily Rozic, chair of the Consumer Affairs and Protection Committee, described street pricing as a way to ensure consumers can buy everyday goods and refreshments at prices reasonably comparable to what they would pay outside a venue.

Hess said he sensed bipartisan interest in addressing the issue during the hearing.

"I got that sense from the hearing loud and clear," he said.

Atlanta offers a different approach

Some stadiums have already adopted lower concession prices voluntarily.

At Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons, the team introduced its "Fan First" pricing program. Items including hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn, bottled water and a refillable cup of Coca Cola are offered at just $2. Cheeseburgers and domestic draft beer are among the items priced at $5.

Hess said the approach benefits both fans and the business.

"There's no reason why every team in New York shouldn't do the same thing," he said.

Advocates point to public support

Emily DeVito, a senior adviser for economic policy at Groundwork Collaborative, also testified in Albany.

She said New York has an opportunity to establish a standard for concession pricing at publicly supported venues.

"I think this is a really great opportunity for New York to lead the charge and sort of set the tone of what should be expected across other areas," DeVito said.

WATCH: NY lawmakers considering proposal that could bring down Highmark Stadium concession prices

NY lawmakers considering proposal that could bring down Highmark Stadium concession prices

Her organization commissioned a poll asking likely voters whether they support or oppose policies restricting vendors at subsidized venues from charging more than typical concession prices.

The poll found 73% supported the policies.

If the proposal becomes law, the state Attorney General's Office would have a role in enforcement. A representative from the office told lawmakers that determining comparable prices could involve looking at businesses outside the venue, even if an exact comparison isn't always possible.

Highmark's 6% county surcharge also draws scrutiny

The hearing also raised questions about Highmark Stadium's 6% county surcharge, which applies to stadium sales including tickets, parking, merchandise and concessions.

7 News previously reported that the surcharge generated nearly $1.8 million in September alone. The money is set aside for future stadium upgrades and repairs.

Chuck Bell, a representative from Consumer Reports, said consumers have raised concerns about the additional charge on top of already-high prices.

"Consumers really feel like that's a lot to ask on top of these already high prices," Bell said. He also urged lawmakers to move forward with legislation addressing junk fees.

Bills did not respond to request for comment

The earliest lawmakers could take up the concession-pricing proposal would be when the new legislative session begins in January.

Hess said team owners and venue operators have the ability to lower prices themselves and don't need to wait for legislation.

"Do the right thing by your fans," he said. "You can afford to lower prices for your consumers. It'll actually help you in the long run."

He also had a message for state lawmakers: "They're fleecing your voters. It's time you stand up for your voters and not the billionaires."

The committee chair said staff reached out to venue owners and operators about testifying at the hearing, but none agreed to appear.

7 News contacted the Buffalo Bills for comment on the proposed street-pricing legislation and the team's concession prices at Highmark Stadium. The team did not respond.