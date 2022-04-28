Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

NY and 15 other states that want to electrify USPS fleet file lawsuits

Price of stamps to drop at the post office
Copyright Getty Images
Justin Sullivan
The Postal Service is hiring in the Buffalo area.
Price of stamps to drop at the post office
Posted at 2:16 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 14:16:46-04

NEW YORK, NY (AP) — California and 15 other states that want the U.S. Postal Service to buy electric-powered delivery vehicles are suing to halt purchases of thousands of gas-powered trucks. Three lawsuits, filed Thursday in New York and California by the states and environmental groups, demand that the Postal Service conduct a more thorough environmental review before moving forward with the next-generation vehicle program. Plaintiffs said emissions from gasoline-powered delivery vehicles would cause environmental harm for decades to come. All told, the Postal Service’s fleet includes 190,000 local delivery vehicles, most of which went into service between 1987 and 1994. The Postal Service plans to buy up to 165,000 new vehicles over the next 10 years.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine