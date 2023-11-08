NY AG secures $450,000 from medical company for failing to protect patient data

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced $450,000 has been secured from US Radiology Specialists, Inc. for failing to protect patient data.

"US Radiology partners with and acts as a service provider for facilities throughout the country, including the Windsong Radiology Group, which has six offices across Western New York," a release says.

According to the AG, an investigation found that the company did not prioritize upgrading its hardware and left its network exposed to a known vulnerability which led to a ransomware attack that affected more than 92,000 New Yorkers.

The AG said US Radiology has agreed to pay $450,000 in penalties to NYS, update its IT infrastructure, properly secure its networks, and update its data security policies.