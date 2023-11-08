NY AG secures $450,000 from medical company for failing to protect patient data

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced $450,000 has been secured from US Radiology Specialists, Inc. for failing to protect patient data.
"US Radiology partners with and acts as a service provider for facilities throughout the country, including the Windsong Radiology Group, which has six offices across Western New York," a release says.
According to the AG, an investigation found that the company did not prioritize upgrading its hardware and left its network exposed to a known vulnerability which led to a ransomware attack that affected more than 92,000 New Yorkers.
The AG said US Radiology has agreed to pay $450,000 in penalties to NYS, update its IT infrastructure, properly secure its networks, and update its data security policies.
“When patients visit a medical facility, they deserve confidence in knowing that their personal information will not be compromised when they are receiving care. US Radiology failed to protect New Yorkers’ data and was vulnerable to attack because of outdated equipment. In the face of increasing cyberattacks and more sophisticated scams to steal private data, I urge all companies to make necessary upgrades and security fixes to their computer hardware and systems. My office will continue to ensure companies do not neglect their legal responsibilities to protect New Yorkers’ private information.”