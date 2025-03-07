NY AG: No charges will be filed after BPD officer shot and killed man while being dragged by car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) issued a Notification of Investigative Findings in the death of Daevon Roberts.

Roberts was killed on July 10, 2024, after an encounter with members of the Buffalo Police Department.

According to OSI, it has determined that criminal charges could not be pursued.

"Upon completion of the investigation into Mr. Roberts’ death, OSI has concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s use of deadly physical force was justified under the law."

According to the AG, Buffalo police stopped a car that was speeding while driving westbound on Kensington Avenue, and during the stop, officers attempted to obtain valid identification from Roberts. The AG said one of the officers opened the driver’s side door and asked Roberts to go to the police car to help with the process. Roberts did not comply and instead drove away while the officer was holding the door, dragging the officer. The officer attempted to put his foot on the brake pedal, but the AG said that Roberts kicked his foot and attempted to grab his gun. The officer then shot at Roberts. He was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The incident was captured on the officer's body-worn camera, and police released the video the day after the shooting. You can watch the video below. WARNING: The video contains graphic images that some may find disturbing.

New body camera video shows deadly police shooting of 25-year-old Dae'von Roberts

The AG said a final investigation report would be issued at a later date.