NY AG: Canadian cigarette manufacturer and Western New York distributor evaded taxes on millions of cigarettes

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a Canadian cigarette manufacturer and Western New York distributor evaded state taxes on millions of cigarettes sold in New York.

AG James announced a $50 million agreement resolves the allegations against Grand River Enterprises Six Nations, Ltd. based in Canada, and its wholesaler, Native Wholesale Supply Company, Inc., located in Western New York.

The companies were accused of bringing millions of cartons of unstamped cigarettes into New York from Canada.

“Hardworking New Yorkers pay taxes and so should multi-million-dollar companies. Regulating and taxing cigarettes is a critical tool to protect public health from the deadly dangers of tobacco. Today’s agreement enforces New York’s laws and will stop the overflow of unstamped cigarettes into New York. I will continue to enforce the law against companies and individuals who flout New York state laws and put our residents in jeopardy.” - Attorney General James

In addition to paying $50 million, the companies will have to: