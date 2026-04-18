NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down near Town of Franklinville

TOWN OF FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado with an estimated maximum wind speed of 80 MPH touched down near the Town of Franklinville on Wednesday.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down just after 8:15 p.m. and was on the ground for two minutes. The path was 0.23 miles long and 75 yards wide.

This is the second Cattaraugus County tornado confirmed on Wednesday.

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