Nursing home workers of two rural facilities hold informational pickets

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nursing home employees at two rural facilities in Western New York held informational pickets Wednesday afternoon to demand competitive wages.

The pickets took place at Dunkirk Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Dunkirk and Eden Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. The employees' three-year contracts expired on Dec. 31, 2022.

Workers at the facilities are currently earning the area minimum wage, which is $14.20.

A lack of staff and supplies are apparently causing difficulty during shifts for the caregivers who work at the nursing home facilities.

"I put in more hours than I can tell you because of short staffing. I just finished my third double shift this week, If our owner put in more money into retaining house staff then people would want to come work in our facilities. They don't want to because they can go down the road to make more money. We are the only facilities in our area, why wouldn't you want to invest in your business to provide for residents." Salamanca Rehabiltation Center LPN, Sondra Lamacchia

Caregivers at the Eden and Dunkirk facilities, as well as Salamanca Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, are represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.