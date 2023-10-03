Nurse who worked at Oishei Children's Hospital facing child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced a nurse who worked at Oishei Children's Hospital is facing child pornography charges.

46-year-old Erik Hjemdahl-Monsen of Springville was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, in December 2022 the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alerted New York State police about an image of child pornography that was uploaded on the Kik application. Police began investigating and the image was traced to Hjemdahl-Monsen, an emergency room nurse at Oishei Children's Hospital.

On September 21, investigators executed a search warrant at Hjemdahl-Monsen’s residence and seized 10 items. A video containing child pornography was allegedly found on Hjemdahl-Monsen’s iPhone. Several more videos containing child pornography were allegedly recovered from the iPhone after the items that were seized were turned over to the FBI.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Hjemdahl-Monsen made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and was held pending a detention hearing on October 5.

Oishei Children's Hospital released a statement Tuesday afternoon which said in part that Hjemdahl-Monsen was suspended on September 21 when it was made aware of the investigation and has now been terminated following his arrest. The statement also said that the materials were not connected to his role as an RN and did not involve any patient at the hospital.

You can read the full statement below: